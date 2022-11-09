Seattle's only forested mountain bike trail is a community's labor of love

The Cheasty Greenspace trail project took more than a decade and thousands of volunteer hours to make a reality. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Beacon Hill's new crown jewel was once a diamond in the rough.

"It took over a decade to make it happen," said neighborhood resident Joel DeJong, "There's a desire to access woods, especially in a densifying city."

DeJong is the chair of Cheasty Trails and Bike Park, a group of volunteers who have worked to transform this natural space.

"We're part of the Green Seattle Partnership which cleans up greenbelts all over the city," he said.

They've removed invasive species and planted more than 16,000 new trees and plants.

"Basically planting the next canopy of forest out here."

To make the 43-acre Cheasty Greenspace accessible to neighbors, volunteers built trails for walking and riding.

"We got support from the Seattle Parks Foundation. We got support from private donors."

They've completed Phase One of their mountain bike trail project.

DeJong said, "We've got two mountain bike descent trails and a connector trail for hikers and bikers.

They have big plans.

"Phase Two is coming in the future, which is going to have even longer mountain bike experience," DeJong said.

The result is a place where families can enjoy healthy activity in the nearby outdoors, at an urban oasis where humans and nature can benefit from each other.