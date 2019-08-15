SEATTLE, Washington — On the 22nd floor of the city's first skyscraper, Smith Tower, there is a new rooftop bar, a Summer pop-up called The Lookout. With both an indoor and outdoor space, The Lookout offers visitors stunning views, a fire pit, games and menu of Northwest snacks, Washington wines and Seattle-based brews.

“We all know that Seattle summers are amazing,” says manager Matt Carver. “So we wanted people to be able to come out, grab a drink, hang out in the sun, and be a part of the history that's happening at Smith Tower.”

Smith Tower's 22nd floor roof is home to a Summer pop-up called The Lookout.

KING TV

A $5 fee gets you into the elevator which takes you halfway up the building. The pop-up is expected to stay open until the end of September but, weather permitting, Smith Tower may extend the pop-up into October.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

