Seattle's Lai Rai puts a modern twist on classic Vietnamese cuisine

The menu features playful takes on traditional dishes and flavors of Southeast Asia. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Sit, sip and share. Those three simple words capture the concept of Lai Rai – a new modern Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

Lai Rai is an experience. The phrase means to enjoy your time with friends and be in the moment, which is exactly what the owners want customers to do. Guests are invited to sit down with friends and family, sip on colorful cocktails and share the flavorful food.

Although, the sharing might be easier said than done once you get a taste of the dishes.

The man behind the menu is Chef Christopher Ritter. He's worked at a number of popular Seattle restaurants and is now using his talents to bring a contemporary spin on the family recipes of owner An Nguyen.

"What we're trying to do here is just create a fun atmosphere," said Ritter. "Take classic Vietnamese dishes, classic Vietnamese flavors and reimplement them in a very accessible way."

The pork ribs are a perfect example of that marriage between classic and contemporary. The cut of meat, which is typically seen in American cuisine, is glazed with passionfruit-galangal caramel, which are traditional flavors found in Southeast Asia.

One of the most playful dishes on the menu is the Cheesesteak Bahn Mi. It's made with thin-sliced beef short rib and topped with house-made Beecher's cheese whiz.

It's a nod to Chef Ritter's background. He's originally from Philadelphia.

Lai Rai also has an incredible Sunday brunch.

One of the standouts is their version of chicken and waffles. The dish is made with a roasted rice powder waffle, panko crusted chicken tenders and served with passionfruit, blood orange, and guava-flavored hot sauce.

The brunch menu also features a mimosa flight which is served with seasonal juices.

The dinner cocktails are equally creative as well as colorful. The Empress mixes Empress gin with elderflower, honey and lemon. It starts off as a pale lavender and turns into a bright fuchsia as the ingredients blend together.