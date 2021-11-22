Seattle's Hotel Sorrento celebrates a century of Thanksgiving meals with a throwback menu

The culinary journey into the past was created by Chef Carolyn Spence who oversees the kitchen at the hotel's restaurant, Stella. She came up with the idea after learning that menu from 1921 was hanging in the hotel's hallway. Chef Carolyn felt it was the perfect way to celebrate the anniversary. The throwback Thanksgiving feast includes traditional dishes like roast fancy turkey with chestnut dressing and a few surprises like the cream of Brussels sprout soup with croutons souffle. The special prix fixe menu will be available at Stella from November 24 through 28. It's $80 for adults and $18 for children under 12.