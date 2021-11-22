Seattle's Hotel Sorrento celebrates a century of Thanksgiving meals with a throwback menu

SEATTLE — Seattle's Hotel Sorrento is paying homage to its history this Thanksgiving with a menu inspired by its very first holiday meal 100 years ago.
The culinary journey into the past was created by Chef Carolyn Spence who oversees the kitchen at the hotel's restaurant, Stella. She came up with the idea after learning that menu from 1921 was hanging in the hotel's hallway. Chef Carolyn felt it was the perfect way to celebrate the anniversary. The throwback Thanksgiving feast includes traditional dishes like roast fancy turkey with chestnut dressing and a few surprises like the cream of Brussels sprout soup with croutons souffle. The special prix fixe menu will be available at Stella from November 24 through 28. It's $80 for adults and $18 for children under 12.
If you're feeling extra festive, you can order a winter-themed cocktail created by the hotel's beverage director who also happens to be an astrophysicist. You can enjoy his concoctions in the restaurant or in The Fireside Lounge. The cozy gathering place dates back to the hotel's opening in 1909 and hosts events like live music and the popular Silent Reading Party.
Hotel Sorrento is located at 900 Madison St. in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.