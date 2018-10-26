SEATTLE — One of the most mind-bending experiences at the National Film Festival for Talented Youth, known as NFFTY, can be found at Seattle Center's Vera Project.

NFFTYX features virtual and augmented reality storytelling from young filmmakers, from interactive storyscapes projected on walls, to something called The Sandbox of Life, a creative space where dancing light projected on sand can be seemingly brushed away or held in the palm of your hand.

"The combinations you come up with are endless. It's really fun," sandbox creator Casey Scalf says.

Visitors can slip on a headset and explore a VR cave, finding the stories hidden within.

"If you move your hands around or you move your head around, that changes the storytelling, that changes the nature of the experience," says the festival's director, Dan Hudson.

NFFTY participant Jeremy Johnson's VR experience gives him the sensation of being surrounded by spirited dancers.

"And it seems that I'm in the middle of their practice," Johnson says. "Almost like I'm in the way. It feels like I have to step aside."

"Once that headset goes on and those headphones go on, you're in an entirely different world," Hudson adds.

You'll be gazing into an entirely different way to bring stories to life.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 27 & SUNDAY OCTOBER 28 | 10 AM - 4:30 PM AT THE VERA PROJECT

© 2018 KING