SEATTLE — Ride sharing services have succeeded with four-wheel cars and two-wheel bikes - now, Seattle has its first one-wheel option.

BLÜnicycle is a unicycle transportation rental company.

“My first unicycle was blue, and it just sounds perfect,” said founder and CEO Frank Palino.

BLÜnicycles actually come in a variety of primary colors and sizes so customers can select what works best for them.

The urban ride share service is simple to use. Riders download the BLÜnicycle app, locate the nearest unicycle, and pay $1 to unlock the vehicle and ride for 30 minutes.

Palino hopes by reducing vehicle size to a single wheel, overall commutes will become less crowded.

"Two wheels can take up a lot of space on the road, one wheel you can get everywhere, sidewalks, roadways, it's easier to park,” Palino said. “It's half the space and quite frankly, I think you can make it twice the distance, too.”

Even though it's still in beta testing, BLÜnicycle is earning a loyal following. Casey Anderson is a return customer.

"I'm a pretty active guy so I commute with my BLÜnicycle 3-4 days a week,” he said. "I get some stares, I get a few laughs. But bottom line is, I'm making a difference in my own small way."

The early enthusiasm means the world to Palino, who hopes his own passion for solo-pedaling will change the face of city commuting.

"I worked really hard on this for so many years and always loved my unicycle, and it's nice to kind of get this out there to the public and the community,” he said.

Palino hopes to reach 1,000,000 rides the first year.

BLÜnicycle officially launches tomorrow, April 2.

Happy April Fool’s Day!

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.