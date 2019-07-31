SEATTLE — Seattle’s first Spanish-speaking only café is designed to be an immersive trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

Olé Café is inspired by eateries in Spain, and signs inform customers it’s an English-free zone.

It’s the idea of Seattle native Amanda Reichert, who started studying Spanish at age 12.

“I love to be the poster child for what is possible!" she said.

Reichert founded Vámonos Spanish Center in 2014, teaching classes to adults. She often wished her students could stay immersed in the language when they left the classroom.

"Why not have a place in Seattle that's like we're in Spain and get to experience what that's really like?” she said. “Not everybody can go off and travel.”

At Olé Café, customers experience a taste of Spanish culture by through both language and food. They place their orders in Spanish, and the menu includes traditional tapas, European coffee options, wine and beer.

Signs on the walls help guide customers through the ordering process, and the staff are poised to help.

"With languages, there's always going to be some hesitance and fear,” Reichert said. "There's definitely guidance, and we have a really friendly staff who are all trained on how to interact with you and make it a great experience.”

An essential part of that experience is conversation. Cell phones are discouraged so customers - both native and non-native Spanish speakers - can connect on a human level.

“That is creating this really positive energy around the Spanish language at a time where there is a lot of negativity about speaking Spanish and not speaking English,” Reichert said.

Olé Café is located at 5421 Meridian Avenue N and is open every day but Saturday. They serve morning and evenings, with a siesta in between.