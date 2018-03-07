If you’ve ever made a batch of cookies just so you could lick the spoon, you may want to visit Mrs. FrogLegs Treat Mercantile in University Village.

The new shop specializes in edible cookie dough – scoops of dough, made from scratch using a modified recipe that passes health code.

"They're safe to eat, made with no eggs, and we cook the flour,” said Tiffany Lewis, who developed the recipes. “So it's like you're eating the dough straight from the mixer except it's ‘good for you,’ quote unquote.”

The treat mercantile is attached to FrogLegs Kids Culinary Academy, offering classes and camps for little ones who want to learn about cooking.

"It's really a perfect combination of all the sweet things you love,” said Laura Vida, founder of FrogLegs.

There are four standard flavors of edible cookie dough: chocolate chip, M&M, white chocolate wioth birthday sprinkles, and Oreo.

"We actually make a homemade Oreo in-house, crush that up and put it in our edible cookie dough. It's amazing,” Lewis said.

They also introduce a new flavor every month - July is S’mores cookie dough, and August will feature lemon.

Vida views it as childhood right of passage for kids of all ages.

"At the end of the day, our business is connecting with people and kids,” she said. “And this is one more way to do that, through the tummy.”

Mrs. FrogLegs Treat Mercantile is near the play area inside University Village, and is open 7 days a week. Cooking classes at FrogLegs Culinary Academy are held at various times throughout the week.

