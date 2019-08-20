SEATTLE — On a sweltering Seattle day, a new mobile food truck offers a unique way to cool down.

Dreamy Drinks exclusively serves boba - Taiwanese bubble tea.

Dreamy Drinks operates at South Lake Union Park every week.

KING TV

"The boba is the tapioca balls - little balls that go at the bottom of the drink,” said Athan Freitas, who owns the truck with partner Kaye Fan. “It's a little chewy, a little sweet.”

Fruit toppings are also available, and customers choose what they want to mix with fruit tea, milk tea, sparkling water, espresso, smoothies and slushies.

But lots of people make their choices based on their Instagram feed.

Between Fan’s background in design and Freitas’ background in engineering, they've created some of the most photogenic beverages around. Social media is their main marketing tool, and customers are constantly posing their drinks for pictures.

"I'm happy to see their faces, ‘Oh this is so pretty, this is so cute,’” Fan said. “It makes me happy."

Edible glitter can be added to the sparkling drinks, giving them a shimmering look on a sunny day.

The strawberry matcha boba is also a top-seller, largely due to its three layers of green, white and red.

The menu is always evolving, and new drink options are posted online every week.

“We really care about what they look like and what they taste like, so we hope that everyone else can feel that,” Freitas said.

The weekly schedule and menu post to the Dreamy Drinks Instagram account every Sunday.