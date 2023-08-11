Seattle's Bombo Italian Kitchen is an ode to pizza

The restaurant, which combines traditional Italian cuisine with seasonal ingredients, is the latest venture from Chef Ethan Stowell. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The concept of pizza is simple. It's dough covered with sauce and various toppings baked in an oven. Easy as pie, right? While it seems straightforward there an an art form behind pizza and Chef Ethan Stowell is out to master it at his newest restaurant Bombo Italian Kitchen.

"We want it to be like an ode to pizza," said Chef Ethan Stowell. "We want it to be the place in Seattle in downtown that people are coming to get the pizza."

According to Stowell it all starts with the dough. At Bombo, it's aged for three days creating a sourdough effect that develops the flavor and gives it a nice chew.

"All the toppings in my opinion are basically a vehicle for delicious dough," said Stowell.

The menu currently features more than a dozen pizzas. Everything from the classic Margherita to the Fiore which has squash blossoms and zucchini. The namesake pizza, The Bombo, is one of the most popular pies at the restaurant. The crust is topped with Napoli tomatoes sauce, mozzarella and a soprassata. Once out of the oven it's drizzled with hot honey and freshly cut basil.

While the pizza is the star of the show, the menu also features other traditional Italian dishes like antipasto and house made pasta. Each dish uses seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients. You can also get craft cocktails and house wine to accompany your meal.