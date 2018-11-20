SEATTLE — Carla Marie & Anthony are looking for a sidekick. Could it be you?

The morning show hosts at Seattle's 106.1 FM are asking listeners interested in the job to submit a 60-second video explaining why they're the most qualified to serve as the newest member of the show's on-air staff.

If you think you have what it takes, create your video on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube and follow the directions on the 106.1 website.

Good luck!

