SEATTLE — Lisa Pierson admits she started this project with one goal: to make the "Old Maid" card game go away.

"It was one of those games whenever anyone suggested playing, it would drive me crazy. The whole goal is- don't end up with the older lady deemed too old to marry. I can't believe we're still playing this," Pierson said. "That's not a message you want to give a child that the worst thing that can happen is to be an older lady without children."

Leslie Pierson

Then one, day her son Alex, gave her some great advice: Stop complaining and just make it better. Together, they created "Bold Made." It plays similarly to Old Maid, except the goal is to end up with bold women.

Featured females include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, former NASA astronaut Mae Jemsion and activist Helen Keller, to name a few. Pierson said it's rewarding to watch people play the game.

"It's so heartwarming to watch children put down a Malala card and say 'Malala.' You just realize that awareness of bold women seeping in in a beautiful way. It's a great opportunity to have a dialogue with your kid," suggested Pierson.

Pierson used a Kickstarter campaign to raise the money and in just 30 days raised more nearly $180,000.

"It was surprising. We launched before the pandemic. We didn't know what would happen."

Pierson has some experience with being bold. In 2015, her invention "Good Hangups" won the NBC Today Show's Next Big Thing award. The following year, she won a deal on the television show Shark Tank.

It wasn't long after that, her son Alex expressed his creative spirit by creating the popular game Taco vs. Burrito. Last year on Amazon alone, it generated a million dollars in sale and this month it's hit the number one spot on Amazon's list of most popular games.

Pierson says she was always crafty, but admitted to doubting herself. She says having her son Alex motivated her to start taking chances. " Fear of failure starts to seep in as you get older. We need to show our kids how to risk and fail and get back up. Not just show them the best of things," said Pierson.

People can pre-order Bold Made now and it's set to ship in October.

"We want our girls to grow up feeling they can do anything. But we also want our boys to know that too and know that women can do anything and be there champion them in the board room when they are making their bold statements."