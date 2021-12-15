Weekly dodgeball game lets adults be kids again

Seattle Dodgeball's Friday night game at Cal Anderson Park has been happening every week for 13 years. #k5evening

SEATTLE — On Friday nights, the battle begins. Yes – the dodgeball battle.

This is a game that has been happening every week for 13 years. Seattle Dodgeball hosts a pickup game every Friday night at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill that is open to everyone.

“It’s adults playing a kids game,” said one player. “Everybody brings a value to the court.”

It’s true. Most people haven’t played dodgeball since childhood, but why let growing up stop you from having fun?

“I just think in life, in general, you should have fun,” said Jaime Mendez, a returning player at the Friday night games. “I really appreciate the game because of the community.”

“I come here every Friday because it’s a good way to relieve stress,” said another player. “Throwing balls, having a blast, meeting a couple people – there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“Hopefully dodgeball will one day be an Olympic sport,” he smiled.

Although they aren’t at the Olympic level yet, Evening’s Extreme Jose and intern Alex joined in one Friday night to try their hand at the game.

“This is open to everyone, including us!” said Alex, “Open for rookies who haven’t played dodgeball since they were literal children.”

Needing a little help before they entered the ring, Jose and Alex got some tips from Jaime who has been playing dodgeball for five years.

“When you go to get a ball, you can’t look down and grab the ball,” Jaime explained. “Always [be] aware!”

“Do I get points for smacking someone in the face?” Jose asked.

The answer? NO. Definitely not. The one and only rule at Friday night dodgeball is: “Don’t be an a**hole.”

The other tip Jaime offered, is to work together.

“We encourage you to come and enjoy the game. When you’re out there, team up!”

Although it gets competitive on the court, the people of Seattle Dodgeball believe that community is the most important part of the game – and it was obvious to Jose and Alex.

“The reality is it’s about hanging out with friends… and a little bit of exercise,” said Jose.

“People are just chatting and mingling — It feels like an open and welcome space,” said Alex. “I can’t believe this happens every week and it’s just open to anyone.”

What did Jose and Alex learn that night? Sometimes, it’s fun to be a kid again.

“I think passion is a really beautiful thing,” said Jaime. “Passion really makes people go above and beyond.”