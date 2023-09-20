SEATTLE — Here are some of the positions in which Seattle ranks, as determined by various polls, surveys, and studies:
Seattle is the #9 Smartest City according to WalletHub.
Seattle is perceived to be the nation's #3 safest city by respondents to a Gallup poll.
The #2 sexiest city is Seattle, according to EnjoyTravel.com.
Seattle is the #4 coolest city according to Betway.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is ranked as the best airport in North America by the aviation data firm, Skytrax.
The #1 City for posting photos of our dogs on Instagram is Seattle, and it's #2 for cutest dogs, according to Mixbook Photo Co.
Seattle ranks #5 for the fewest complaints about feral cats, according to Regional Foundation Repair.
Seattle is the #1 city for best outdoor activities, as ranked by Niche.com.
Seattle is also the #1 city for singles, according to WalletHub.
Here's how Washington stacks up against other states:
Washington is ranked #1 for labor productivity by MyElisting.
The state comes in at #10 for safest roads, per Zinda Law Group.
Washington ranks #1 for the state that most adores Elvis, as determined by BonusFinder.
The Evergreen State is #2 most excited about new technology according to WalkMe.
The state ranks #6 as most excited about Burning Man, according to AirportParkingReservations.com.
Washington is #2 most interested in men's sandals, says boohooMAN.
US News ranks Washington #2 for the very best state of all.
But not everyone sees us favorably.
Seattle is the #6 most expensive city to buy a home as compared to salary, according to American Housing Survey.
Washington is #7 for investment fraud, says Carlson Law.
The state ranks just #14 for surviving a zombie apocalypse according to Lawn Love.
The #1 worst-behaved player in the NFL is Seahawks' DK Metcalf, based on calls for unsportsmanlike conduct, as tabulated by Just Gamblers.
Everett is the #1 worst West Coast city for allergies according to Wyndly Allergy Report.