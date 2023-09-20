And #4, #14, #6... Check out how our area stacks up in multiple surveys, rankings and polls. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Here are some of the positions in which Seattle ranks, as determined by various polls, surveys, and studies:

Seattle is the #9 Smartest City according to WalletHub.

Seattle is perceived to be the nation's #3 safest city by respondents to a Gallup poll.

The #2 sexiest city is Seattle, according to EnjoyTravel.com.

Seattle is the #4 coolest city according to Betway.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is ranked as the best airport in North America by the aviation data firm, Skytrax.

The #1 City for posting photos of our dogs on Instagram is Seattle, and it's #2 for cutest dogs, according to Mixbook Photo Co.

Seattle ranks #5 for the fewest complaints about feral cats, according to Regional Foundation Repair.

Seattle is the #1 city for best outdoor activities, as ranked by Niche.com.

Seattle is also the #1 city for singles, according to WalletHub.

Here's how Washington stacks up against other states:

Washington is ranked #1 for labor productivity by MyElisting.

The state comes in at #10 for safest roads, per Zinda Law Group.

Washington ranks #1 for the state that most adores Elvis, as determined by BonusFinder.

The Evergreen State is #2 most excited about new technology according to WalkMe.

The state ranks #6 as most excited about Burning Man, according to AirportParkingReservations.com.

Washington is #2 most interested in men's sandals, says boohooMAN.

US News ranks Washington #2 for the very best state of all.

But not everyone sees us favorably.

Seattle is the #6 most expensive city to buy a home as compared to salary, according to American Housing Survey.

Washington is #7 for investment fraud, says Carlson Law.

The state ranks just #14 for surviving a zombie apocalypse according to Lawn Love.

The #1 worst-behaved player in the NFL is Seahawks' DK Metcalf, based on calls for unsportsmanlike conduct, as tabulated by Just Gamblers.