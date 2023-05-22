The friendly creature that has been trolling Seattle for more than 30 years - 2023's BNWE

The Fremont Troll sculpture was a creation by four artists in 1990.

SEATTLE — The Fremont Troll is the winner of the Best Weird Wonder in 2023’s Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

The Fremont Troll at North 36th Street and Troll Avenue North was a creation by four artists in 1990. The Fremont Arts Council wanted to do something under the Aurora Bridge and launched an art competition to construct something unique, where the community actually voted on which project was going to be built.

A model was created where a Troll is coming out of the bridge, clutching a Volkswagen Beetle. That original model is now in the care of The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI).

“There's almost nothing that says Seattle better than the Fremont Troll,” said Leonard Garfield of MOHAI, adding, “It's funky; it’s surprising, It's a little anti-establishment.”

The troll design was a success and is now part of Seattle’s history.

The project took three months to build. It's 18 feet tall and made of steel, wire and concrete.

“We really didn't know what a troll looked like, and we knew they lived under bridges,” said Steven Badanes, UW Professor, adding, “Wherever we didn't know anatomy, we slug down a little bit more hair.”

The Fremont Troll was a hit and quickly became a favorite for locals and visitors. It's actually the perfect emblem of the city.

“It's this, like, really funky, cool, public art piece,” said UW student Caitlin Truong.