SEATTLE — For nearly 20 years Nicole Brodeur has enlightened Western Washington readers with her columns in the Seattle Times. But her own inspiration comes from the part of town she calls home, Southeast Seattle.

First stop for this lover of words is a location filled with them, Seward Park's Third Place Books.

"It's one of my favorite places," Brodeur says.

If you can pull her away from the books, good luck keeping her away from the gifts and greeting cards.

Not to be missed are the drinks served just downstairs in the Raconteur bar.

Next stop, the neighborhood's namesake park.

"I've been coming here for a long time," Brodeur says. "It's just a nice sanctuary."

Built in 1911, Seward Park is one of Seattle's overlooked gems.

Brodeur says, "All year round it's gorgeous."

We wrap up our neighborhood tour in Columbia City, where Brodeur points out the sites.

"Bikeworks is a nonprofit," she says.

"All kinds of food," she continues, pointing out several restaurants. "The florist has been here forever."

Then there's Gather Consignment, a required stop for Brodeur.

"You find some amazing stuff in here," she says.

The shop features gently used, carefully curated women's wear.

"It's kind of a girl thing," she says.

And it's just one of the places that has happily kept her here for nearly 20 years.

"I can't believe I live here," she says.

Thanks, Nicole Brodeur, for showing us around the neighborhood.

