SEATTLE — Brittany Howard / November 18 / Moore Theatre

She's the fiery frontwoman from Alabama Shakes. Brittney Howard took a break from her band to pursue a solo project that has garnered huge critical acclaim. You can hear her sing next Monday night at the Moore Theatre.



Harlem Globetrotters / November 15 - 18 / Everett, Bellevue, Kent, Lacy

They've been the clowns of the court for over 90 years. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their all-new Pushing the Limits basketball tour for stops starting Friday in Everett, Bellevue Saturday, Kent on Sunday and Lacey on Monday.



Shout, Sister, Shout! / Now - December 22 / Bagley Wright Theatre

She rocked way before her time. The Seattle Rep’s newest production, Shout, Sister, Shout! chronicles the life of Sister Rosetta Tharpe who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and 40s. The show is playing now through December 22 at the Bagley Wright Theatre on the Seattle Center campus.



Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza / November 15 & 18 / Triple Door

It's your chance to croon with a nationally known soul singer. Local boy Allen Stone brings his Karaoke Extravaganza Tour to his home town where patrons will be picked to singing on stage with Stone. The shows happen Friday and Monday at the Triple Door in Seattle.

Sponsored by Seattle Center.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

