SEATTLE — If you like puzzles and campy horror movies, a Seattle-based company has just the thing for you: the Evil Dead 2 Escape Room.

Hourglass Escapes launched the game over the summer and it’s quickly become the company's most popular offering. Based on the cult classic horror movie, it’s the only escape room of its kind in the world and has been featured on international sites like Movieweb and Comicbook.com.

"A couple weeks ago some folks came in from Michigan, and it was the only reason they came to Seattle,” said owner Seth Wolfson. "Everything is geared for someone who's never seen the movie, but if you've seen the movie you'll get all the Easter eggs and you might have a little bit of an edge knowing what relates to what."

Ellen Meny, Jim Dever, Jose Cedeno and Kim Holcomb try to puzzle their way out of the Evil Dead 2 Escape Room.

KING TV

Game groups can range from two to six players, and everyone becomes a “character” responding to a Craigslist ad. Participants are encouraged to dress up for their roles, which range from a ghost hunter to a realtor. They’re also given special tools to help them solve the escape room’s puzzles.

Ellen is playing the "detective," Jim is the "historian" and Jose is the "ghost hunter" in the Evil Dead 2 Escape Room game.

KING TV

The game itself resembles the Evil Dead cabin, and Wolfson said it took three months to build the set.

"We actually did our best to make it as much like the one in the movie," he said. "The floorboards are in actual specific directions. The patterns of the boards on the walls and the windows are specific."

Groups get 70 minutes to puzzle their way out. It isn't exactly scary, but it can be spooky. Wolfson recommends the game for players age 13 and up.

The escape room, based on a campy cult classic horror movie, isn't scary so much as spooky.

KING TV

"Immersion is the key. You want it to be interesting. You want the puzzles to be challenging. We wanted it to be fun,” Wolfson said.

Watch four members of Team Evening try their luck at the Evil Dead 2 Escape Room!

Four members of Team Evening pose for a photo at the end of their 'Evil Dead 2' Escape Room adventure.

KING TV

You can book your own adventure online.

Hourglass Escapes | 3131 Western Ave suite 422b, Seattle, WA 98121

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.