x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Seattle Tattoo Expo returns to Seattle this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, incredible artists from around the world will be here for a weekend of inking and good times. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5
After a two-year hiatus, incredible artists from around the world will be here for a weekend of inking and good times.

SEATTLE — Calling all tattoo enthusiasts! If you'd like to add a new piece of art to your permanent collection, this weekend is for you. 

The Seattle Tattoo Expo is making a comeback this Friday-Sunday after being paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the agenda are over 150 tattoo artists from around the world who are ready for all your inking needs. 

Plus, you can enjoy some live entertainment while you wait for your tattoo. Local bands including Wild Powwers, The Kings, The Moon is Flat, and much more will be serenading you all weekend long.

The expo will also have burlesque performances and their annual tattoo contest for bragging rights in several categories. 

You can check it out starting Friday at 2 p.m. 

For a complete list of tattoo vendors and to get tickets, visit their website

RELATED: Awe-inspiring art can be found at Fleshworks Tattoo Studio - 2021's Best

RELATED: Seattle hotel celebrates the art of ink with live tattooing

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Washington's most dangerous drive

Before You Leave, Check This Out