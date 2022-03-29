Seattle tasting room blends wine, chocolate, and aviation

Flight Wine + Chocolate in the Capitol Hill neighborhood is inspired by the heyday of commercial flights. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Flight Wine + Chocolate has made a smooth landing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The tasting room featuring a variety of wine, handmade chocolates, and snacks celebrated its one-year anniversary in March 2022.

"The whole theme kind of harkens back to when flying was a big deal,” said Kevin Morton, who owns Flight with his partner David Wildman. "The fun really comes with the wine and the chocolate."

The small business is a dream realized, blending their passions and backgrounds.

Morton became fascinated by chocolate-making after creating the dessert for a family holiday in 2016.

Wildman — who works for Boeing — also served as a Washington Wine Ambassador and on the tasting room staff at DeLille Cellars.

Flight Wine + Chocolate features Morton’s chocolate creations and Wildman’s wine selections.

"When he's trying new flavors of chocolate or things like that, I'm the taster,” Wildman said.

"The fun is in trying," Morton added. "We always tell people, every palate is different so some people, we may say, 'This chocolate is wonderful with the chardonnay or sparkling wine,' but it might not be for everyone so with the chocolate flight, we just set it down and say, 'Try it. See what you think.'"

Designed to resemble the luxury and comfort of yesteryear flight travel, the décor is inspired by Pan Am and other airlines of the past.

There’s a functioning split-flap display showcasing the featured wines, customized airplane wallpaper, menus featuring First Class or Business Class tastings, and complimentary In-Flight Snack Mix. There’s also a “Frequent Flyer” wine club — but first-time flyers are always welcome.

"It's a lot about wine education as much as wine tasting,” Wildman said, with Morton adding, "It's great to share that experience with them.