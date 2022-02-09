Seattle Tailor fuses centuries old traditions with current technology to create one of a kind suits

David Pew, the visionary behind Sew Generously, uses centuries old traditions to create stylish custom suits for men. #k5evening

SEATTLE — At Sew Generously in Seattle's Pioneer Square, David Pew is in constant pursuit of perfection.

"They say tailoring is a craft that takes two life times to learn, which I agree with," Pew explained. "I'm always pushing myself a little harder, always just a little harder."

Pew said when it comes to tailoring, the idea of Bespoke goes beyond what many people think.

"It refers to tailoring that's done by hand in the old way and using very little machine. There is almost no fusing glue of any kind or anything like that. We use the sewing machines only for the long straight seems and side seems and for the pockets," Pew shared. "We sew the pockets half by machine and half by hand to get the best of both worlds."

And that's why a true bespoke suit can take 3 to 4 months to make and cost up to $10,000. A custom suit using sewing machines only is typically under $2,000.

Sew Generously is a place where they sweat the details, especially when it comes to choosing fabric. The material is observed in different settings, manipulated, and often explained.

Pew's passion for the tailoring process started in college, when he had what he would describe as a spiritual experience.

It ended up inspiring the name of his shop.

"I was meditating on a Bible verse from Second Corinthians 9:6. The verses 'those who sew sparingly will reap sparingly and those who sew generously will reap generously,' obviously that's where my name comes from of my shop. At that moment, God spoke to me directly into my heart and said, 'David, you will sew generously and the nations will reap what you sew and have food to eat.' I was so struck by this that I just stopped walking where I was," Pew explained. "Nothing like this had ever happened before or since. It was just such a clear conviction."

Pew said he had never sewn anything in his life; but he went out that day and bought the materials to try out the craft.

It's safe to say, he hasn't looked back; except in awe. Two years later he discovered that his great great grandfather, was also a tailor.

And now, using the same scissors from a century ago, David is reimagining the custom suit experience.

Each bespoke suit takes roughly 200 hours and the process is even documented by in house stylist, curator, and artist, Aidan Sakakini.

"It's interesting to see how the garment develops from fitting to fitting," Sakakini shard. "This just seems like another way to make it special and helps us differentiate ourselves from an industry that's been around for centuries."

It's the ultimate hands on experience, that started as a calling.

And in listening, David Pew has found joy.