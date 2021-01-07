Seattle Storm's 'Kicks for Equality' campaign offers unique experience for fans

For the second year, Storm Players are auctioning off their custom-designed sneakers with proceeds benefitting a non-profit. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm isn't one to shy away from speaking up on matters of social justice.

But in the weeks following the killing of George Floyd, they leaned in deeper, creating Force4Change. It's their social justice platform designed to help them impact communities during the WNBA season and beyond.

Crystal Langhorne, who retired from the Storm's roster last year, is the Director of Community Engagement for Force4Change.

One of her first initiatives is now in its second year. Players get custom-designed sneakers that are then auctioned off to the highest bidder. The money goes to a non-profit of the team's choosing.

For 2021, all proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will go to the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.

"They are such a great organization for the empowerment of people of color [...] They do great work in the community and we are excited we can partner with them this year," explained Langhorne.

Each pair of shoes worn by the players has a different social justice-inspired theme.

The players presented their ideas to sports branding experts from the LCKR ROOM. Designers Kaila Pettis and Britt Davis brought the players' ideas to life, hand-painting each shoe themselves.

"You look at these shoes as a canvas. Having the ability to paint these pieces of art on a canvas of a shoe and exude a message players are passionate about or bring awareness to is empowering," said Pettis.

Storm player Ezi Magbegor's shoes have the Black Lives Matter emblem along with three raised fists in Storm colors.

"It's empowering to me [because] it symbolizes a lot of things, unity especially. There is power in numbers so I think it's important. A closed fist just signifies staying together and you know striving for the same goal for the same common good," shared Magbegor.