Catch the Seattle Storm's 2022 season kick-off - What's Up This Week

Basketball is back! Don't miss the Seattle Storm's home opener against the Minnesota Lynx. #k5evening

Seattle Storm / May 6 / Climate Pledge Arena

Time to see some hoops! Your Seattle Storm kick off the 2022 season with a stellar team and a brand new house to play in. You can see the storm play their home opener against the Minnesota Lynx tomorrow night at Climate Pledge Arena.

"Sweat" / Now - May 22 / ACT Theater

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Sweat" tells the story of three women who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs. But a downturn pits the three against one another. "Sweat" runs now to May 22 at the ACT Theater.

The Marriage of Figaro / May 7 - May 22 / McCaw Hall

The Seattle Opera is wrapping up its latest season with one of the best-known productions of all time, Mozart's crafty comedy "The Marriage of Figaro." The beloved opera runs May 7 through May 22 at McCaw Hall.

Doctor Strange / May 6 / Local Theaters