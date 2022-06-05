x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Catch the Seattle Storm's 2022 season kick-off - What's Up This Week

Basketball is back! Don't miss the Seattle Storm's home opener against the Minnesota Lynx. #k5evening
Credit: seattle storm

Seattle Storm / May 6 / Climate Pledge Arena 

Time to see some hoops! Your Seattle Storm kick off the 2022 season with a stellar team and a brand new house to play in. You can see the storm play their home opener against the Minnesota Lynx tomorrow night at Climate Pledge Arena

"Sweat" / Now - May 22 / ACT Theater 

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Sweat" tells the story of three women who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs. But a downturn pits the three against one another. "Sweat" runs now to May 22 at the ACT Theater

RELATED: Liam Neeson shares what he loved most about playing a dangerous grandpa in 'Blacklight'

The Marriage of Figaro / May 7 - May 22 / McCaw Hall

The Seattle Opera is wrapping up its latest season with one of the best-known productions of all time, Mozart's crafty comedy "The Marriage of Figaro." The beloved opera runs May 7 through May 22 at McCaw Hall

Doctor Strange  / May 6 / Local Theaters 

It's been six years since "Doctor Strange" hit the screen and now they've finally conjured up a sequel. The new movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" might be the most outrageous Marvel movie yet. It opens wide in theaters on Friday. 

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email

More Videos

In Other News

Building a more inclusive future