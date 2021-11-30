Seattle Sounders RAVE Foundation building 26 soccer fields by 2026

The RAVE Foundation believes a safe place to play is a right every child should have.

SEATTLE — RAVE Foundation which is the charitable arm of Seattle Sounders FC is on a mission – bring joy through play! The foundation works to build soccer fields in underserved communities across the region. The goal is to offer a free and safe place for kids to play.

By 2026, RAVE Foundation hopes to build 26 fields and provide a soccer ball to every child who lives within walking distance of the field.

"Really it's a springboard to what we see for Washington state," says Maya Mendoza Exstrom, the VP of External Affairs for Sounders FC. "Every single minor kid living across the state, all 1.7 million of them, have access to a safe place to play."

So far, the foundation has built 10 fields including its flagship community center in Seattle's Yesler Terrace. The next location will be in Seattle's NewHolly neighborhood between Beacon Hill and Rainier Valley. That field is expected to be complete in 2022.

"Play is so essential to kids in our region, something that we take for granted maybe as adults," says Mendoza Exstrom. "Play is where kids find a sense of belonging, play is a place where kids find joy, play is a place where kids navigate conflict and learn to come to a consensus. And we need all of these things right now."