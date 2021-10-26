Seattle-shot film 'In The Company of Women' now available for streaming

TACOMA, Wash. — "In the Company of Women" stars acclaimed local actor Paul Eenhorn as a down on his luck university professor who hires a male escort to help him navigate the modern dating scene.
Eenhorn, who has earned recognition for his starring roles in "This Is Martin Bonner" and "Land Ho!", says the entire film takes place in a single night, which meant a lot of rowdy night shoots in Belltown.
"Anyone who shoots in any city in the world knows that the minute you pull out a camera and have a crew out, everyone turns up, from the locals to people who you're not sure if they're all there," he says. "They just wanted to make some noise right? So it was difficult to shoot with that sort of bunk going on."
One woman even walked up to Eenhorn's co-star to give him a deep kiss.
"In The Company of Women" can be streamed on Amazon Prime for a rental fee.
