SEATTLE — "'I'm the biggest headed fan of the Seahawks."

You may not know his name, but during game day he is hard to miss. Since 2011 Mike Melchior has donned his massive helmet and inspired Hawks fans.

Mike dresses in full Seahawks swag, rides around to the tailgates on a green and blue bike, stocked with a cooler full of beer, and parties with the fans. He is also equipped with a horn that his brother found for him and Russell Wilson puppet gloves.

Mike paints rocks every year and carries them around to hand out to the 12's. "I just say you can't throw them," he remarked. "It's for rubbing for good luck."

Mike and his helmet have become Seattle icons and fans look forward to seeing him in the streets and experiencing his Seahawk spirit.

"Just as long as [the fans] have fun too that's the whole point of everything."

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.