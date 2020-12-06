Seattle scooter club takes the ultimate road trip across the country

SEATTLE — The Cannonball Run is a legendary coast-to-coast endurance race normally done by car. But when Justin Barnes found out there was a similar event for scooters, he couldn't wait to put the throttle down. "I'm doing this on my own regardless. If I go into debt for 10 years, if have to quit my job, I'm riding across the country," said Barnes. Barnes, a member of Seattle-based Soldiers of Destiny scooter club, convinced 7 other members to join him on an 3,700 mile odyssey from Florida to Washington, at the less than blazing speed of around 45 miles an hour. "Riding lawn mowers essentially have bigger motors than these thing do," joked Barnes. The crew spent months preparing for the trip. But what they couldn't prepare for was mother nature. "The country gave us everything it had when it came to weather," said Barnes. "Every change in weather you're feeling on your skin as opposed to the air freshener, the air conditioning inside your car. Really, really crazy."

To help break up the arduous journey, each rider had to complete a challenge along the way. Everything from eating at every McDonald's they past, or the more daring, bikini scooter washing.



If a challenge wasn't met, the penalty was severe. Like for the two members who had the top of their heads shaved.



"The challenges I think, ended up being our favorite part of the trip because it really gave something else to think about."



When they reached the finish line in Mukilteo 11 long days later, their feeling of accomplishment was overwhelming.



"It was slow but you really get to experience the tangible beauty of America when you're that exposed and vulnerable and just out there."



There are faster ways to get across the county. But for these riders, the slow way is paved with the most memories.



"What we were able to go through together and accomplish together was staggering and I'm really proud of it."

