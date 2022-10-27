Celebrate Seattle Restaurant Week with some Cajun fare at Jude's in Rainier Beach

SEATTLE — It's an event foodies look forward to every year. Seattle Restaurant Week has 150 restaurants, bars, and food trucks offering up discounted food deals all around the Seattle area. Prices range from $20 to $65. The week wraps up on Nov. 5.
One of the restaurants participating is Jude's in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. They've been serving up Cajun/Creole cuisine since they opened their doors in 2015. Jude's is owned by all the employees who work there, so the server you talk to also has a say in how the place is run and what's best for them and the guests.
Highlights from Jude's menu includes their generous Grits Plate, Dirty Rice with Catfish, and for dessert don't forget to order some freshly made beignets sprinkled with powdered sugar with a chocolate ganache dipping sauce.
Jude's also makes some amazing cocktails that are also on their Seattle Restaurant Week menu too.
Jude's
9252 57th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 379-6629
Hours:
Monday Closed
Tuesday-Wednesday and Sunday 4 p.m. –11:00 PM
Friday-Saturday 4 p.m.- Midnight
