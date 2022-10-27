Celebrate Seattle Restaurant Week with some Cajun fare at Jude's in Rainier Beach

SEATTLE — It's an event foodies look forward to every year. Seattle Restaurant Week has 150 restaurants, bars, and food trucks offering up discounted food deals all around the Seattle area. Prices range from $20 to $65. The week wraps up on Nov. 5.

One of the restaurants participating is Jude's in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. They've been serving up Cajun/Creole cuisine since they opened their doors in 2015. Jude's is owned by all the employees who work there, so the server you talk to also has a say in how the place is run and what's best for them and the guests.