This Seattle restaurant is making it easy to grab dinner, wine and parking in one spot for theater-goers

Tidal+ inside the Hyatt at Olive 8 launched a special package for Paramount Theatre ticket holders. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking to enjoy “dinner and a show” without the hassle of finding parking in downtown Seattle?

Tidal+, the seafood restaurant inside Hyatt at Olive 8, is offering a new package for Paramount Theatre ticket holders.

For $159, two diners can enjoy a three-course meal, a bottle of wine and valet parking for the duration of the show.

"We're doing house smoked salmon and artichoke dips, fish and chips, we have a burger on the menu,” said Abad Martinez, Area Executive Sous Chef. "Three courses, bottle of wine, parking - can't go wrong!”

The entire menu showcases Washington State’s best from the land and sea, with a focus on sustainability.

In addition to a robust compost program, 60% of the seafood Tidal+ serves is sustainably harvested and roughly 50% of ingredients are locally grown or produced.

"We're working with local farms and fishermen,” said Martinez. "Not only is it helping out small business, but we're getting the freshest and the best, what's in season."

Additionally, any untouched leftover food from meetings and events is donated to Food Lifeline.

Tidal+ also has a craft cocktail bar with interesting libations like the "Seagarita," a Northwest-inspired margarita made with hibiscus and topped with salted seafoam.

On weekdays, there's a progressive happy hour. From 3-4 p.m., it’s “low tide” happy hour featuring $1.50 oysters and $4 craft cocktails, and “high tide” from 4-5 p.m. introduces more menu options like ceviche and crab cakes.