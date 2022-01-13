'Part theater, part revival and all power' - What's Up This Week

Monster Jam / Jan. 13 - 15 / Tacoma Dome
The adrenaline-charged Monster Jam is a gathering of high-flying trucks in fierce head-to-head battles. Face coverings are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. The dirt and wheels will go airborne Friday through Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.
Whose Live Anyway? / Jan. 14 / Moore Theatre
The hilarious improvised comedy show “Whose Live Anyway?” is a 90-minute laugh-fest based on audience suggestions. You can be part of the show when it hits the Moore Theatre Friday night.
"Fannie" / Jan. 14 – Feb. 13 / Bagley Wright Theater
Seattle Rep’s first show of 2022 starts this weekend. “Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hammer,” tells the story of American civil rights activist and hero, Fannie Lou Hammer. “Fannie” runs Jan. 14 through Feb. 13 at the Bagley Wright Theater.
Peacemaker / Tonight / HBO Max
And finally, John Cena reprises his “The Suicide Squad” role on the small screen in the spin-off series “Peacemaker.” The eight-episode series was written and largely directed by Tim Gunn himself. You can see Peacemaker serve up justice starting tonight on HBO Max.
