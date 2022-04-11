Seattle Rep debuts modern version of Ibsen's 'Ghosts' at Bagley Wright Theatre

Hollywood and theatre veterans David Strathairn and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio describe "Ghosts" roles as rare opportunity. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen had a knack for tackling the taboo. His play "Ghosts," written in the late 1800s is arguably one of his more controversial because of its commentary on 19th-century morality.

Helping tell the story are two Hollywood veterans: Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, known for "Color of Money" and "Scarface"; and David Strathairn, who has a plethora of theatre and movie credits as well.

In "Ghosts", Mary Elizabeth portrays a woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her unfaithful husband.

And David, is Pastor Manders, a crusader for the established laws.

The script is a new translation by Ibsen scholar Paul Walsh.

"Paul's translation is so incisive because so much is embodied with less. It's about the past, who are your guides? The things that you carry with you that are either buried or a little more present or sitting on your shoulder," explained Strathairn.

This new translation of "Ghosts" premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2019.