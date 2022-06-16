Seattle professional rugby team advanced to 2022 Western Conference, making push for the MLR Finals

The Seawolves bring a passion for rugby to Seattle fans. #k5evening

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed a second MLR title, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history. The Seawolves are the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle’s professional sports history.

“If you don’t know anything about rugby, just know that Seattle is the back-to-back champs,” said Seattle Seawolves player Taniela Tupon. “There is only one in America and that is Seattle Seawolves.”

We visited the team at one of their training sessions at Starfire Sports in Tukwila, to ask some personal questions to the players.

What are your pre-game rituals or superstitions?

“If I get my ankles taped, I always tape from the left to the right,” said Seattle Seawolves player Andrew Durutalo.

“Taylor Swift is what gets me going on game day, 'Shake It Off,'" Tupon said.

“Nothing in particular, no, no, not at all,” said Seattle Seawolves Captain Riekert Hattingh. “I just like to eat at the right time before the game.”

What can you say about rugby that a lot of people or even fans don’t know?

“I think the craziest thing about rugby that even to this day it gets me [is] after the match, you actually and traditionally sit down and have a meal and beer with the other team,” Tupon said.

Do you have a teammate that is annoying?

“Everybody is annoying on the team, we are fortunate to have great players on the team,” Durutalo said.

The Seattle Seawolves hosted the San Diego Legion for the 2022 Major League Rugby Western Conference Semifinal at Starfire Stadium Sunday, June 12. The Seawolves showcased poised play with strategic kicking, set-piece success, and tough defense to put the match away 43-19, Seattle.

Seattle continues to be San Diego’s lone hurdle towards post-season success, defeating them in the 2018 semifinal, 2019 final, and 2022 Western Conference Semifinal.

Without a doubt, the Seawolves are bringing joy and excitement to the rugby fans of the Northwest.