Bedroom Bingo and more at this year's virtual Seattle Pride

SEATTLE — The theme of this year's Seattle Pride is resilience - and this virtual celebration has plenty of fun, meaningful and informative events planned for June 26th and June 27th. You can register to join the weekend's virtual festivities right here.

On Saturday, drag queen Cookie Couture is hosting Bedroom Bingo - an at-home scavenger hunt that challenges contestants to find common household items as quickly as possible! If you want to join Bedroom Bingo, you can apply online up until June 23rd.

This year's Pride will also feature multiple music acts, including Mary Lambert and DJ dark_wiley.

This year's virtual music headliner is Big Freedia, also known as the Queen of Bounce music. You can catch her performance at 4pm on Saturday, June 26th.