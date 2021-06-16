x
Bedroom Bingo and more at this year's virtual Seattle Pride

This year's Pride is virtual this year, with lots of fun, informative and meaningful events to choose from on June 26th and 27th. #k5evening
Credit: Seattle Pride
The theme for this year's Seattle Pride is resilience.

SEATTLE — The theme of this year's Seattle Pride is resilience - and this virtual celebration has plenty of fun, meaningful and informative events planned for June 26th and June 27th. You can register to join the weekend's virtual festivities right here.

On Saturday, drag queen Cookie Couture is hosting Bedroom Bingo - an at-home scavenger hunt that challenges contestants to find common household items as quickly as possible! If you want to join Bedroom Bingo, you can apply online up until June 23rd.

Credit: KING 5
Bedroom Bingo challenges contestants to an at-home scavenger hunt!

This year's Pride will also feature multiple music acts, including Mary Lambert and DJ dark_wiley.

This year's virtual music headliner is Big Freedia, also known as the Queen of Bounce music. You can catch her performance at 4pm on Saturday, June 26th.

Credit: Seattle Pride
The Queen of Bounce music, Big Freedia, is this year's virtual Pride headliner.

For the 18-and-over crowd, there's also Pride After Dark, an evening of drag and burlesque from 9-11pm on Saturday the 26th. Tickets are $10 and available here.

