Seattle Pinball Museum is back in business

The Chinatown-International District favorite scores a bonus round following a year-long closure. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The sound of flipping and dinging are ringing through the Chinatown-International District once again.

The Seattle Pinball Museum has survived its 16-month Covid closure and is back in business, offering fans a chance to play unlimited vintage games and modern favorites for a single admission price.

First opened by husband and wife Charlie and Cindy Martin back in 2010, the museum houses more than 50 machines, dating as far back as 1956. Almost all the games are available to be played by anyone over the age of 7.

The museum also offers snacks and beverages, including local craft beer, and is available for some private events.

If you stop by, be sure to say hello to the museum's 'greeter in-training,' an adorable puppy named Rocky.