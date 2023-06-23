Slow photography is trending at this Seattle photo store

'Ballard Film and Foto' offers supplies for shutterbugs who like to do it old-school. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In the world of photography, old is new. Remember film? It's back in focus.

"Truly, at the beginning, I didn't think it would take off," said Ken Russell, who opened a film camera and processing store in north Seattle five years ago.

"The community came out en masse and supported it," Russell said. "I didn't know there were so many people that enjoyed shooting film in Seattle to begin with."

Business is clicking, so he's opened a second store called Ballard Film and Foto. Some customers are here to revive their old cameras with new film. Others find vintage gear in thrift stores or online and come looking for a roll or two to bring them to life.

"Film definitely appeals to a younger generation primarily," Russell said.

Film photography offers a thoughtful break from instant gratification. After all, the user can't review their shots until the film's been removed from the camera and processed. Each roll of film allows just 24 or 36 chances to capture the perfect pic.

"They've thought about it," Russell said. "They've taken that shot and made a better photo. It is different. And it's artistic in a way that maybe digital can't be."

It's tactile, too.

"People like the photos," Russell said. "They like having a photo, a physical copy, to hand someone or to show someone. That's always a big thing."

"The photography, itself, with the clicks and the clacks and the noises that the shutter makes, that's always exciting for people, too," Russell said.

Russell sells a lot of disposable cameras.

"Take the memories home with you without risking your gear," Russell said.

Instant cameras are also hot again.

"Polaroid has come back," Russell said.

If you're interested in special looks, from cartoonish color to high-contrast black and white, he offers film that's way more fun this time around.

"It's worth looking around and playing with different types," Russell said.

Those longing for the artistry and patience that capturing images used to require can, once again, pick up a camera. And a roll of film.