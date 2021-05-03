Seattle Opera's latest production takes flight in Tukwila

A week at the museum becomes a night at the opera as the Museum of Flight plays host to a virtual performance.

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Museum of Flight looks a lot like a movie set these days. Seattle Opera is on location with performers and dozens of crew members to film a virtual production called 'Flight,' loosely based on a true story.

It's part of the opera's spring pay-per-view streaming lineup. Seattle Opera has had to get creative over the course of the pandemic to keep bringing the arts to their supporters with out-of-the-box ideas like this one.

For more than a week, the Museum of Flight has been transformed into what looks like a bustling airport. It's a fitting backdrop for stories of life and love.

You can purchase tickets now to see it for yourself when it streams on the Seattle Opera website April 23rd through the 25th.