Hard-hitting reporter Michael King hits some questions to Mariner's Outfielder, #23 Nelson Cruz, and they're, "Straight Outta Left Field."

Michael: "Would you rather be covered in hair all over, or have no hair?"

Cruz: "I think covered in hair because you could cut it off or shave it. If you had no hair, then there's nothing you could do about it. But if it's hot, then it's going to be really miserable."

Michael: "What was your best subject in school?"

Cruz: "I think history, I was pretty good at it because my dad was my teacher so I had to be straight on."

Michael: "Rather be three feet taller or three feet shorter?"

Cruz: "I think taller. I'm 6'2 now so I would be 9'2, but at least I can play sports, maybe a basketball player."

Michael: "Strangest thing you've ever eaten?"

Cruz: "I think a snake, but I didn't know what it was before I ate it because they thought if they told me what it was I wasn't gonna eat it, but I liked it. If you put more in front of me I would eat it."

