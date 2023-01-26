At Seattle's Maiz it's all about the corn

SEATTLE — Walk into Maiz in Seattle's Pike Place Market, and they'll hand you a free warm corn tortilla spread with butter and sprinkled with salt. A taste of Mexico. Manager of Maiz Pike Place, Fabian Rivas, explained: "It's just so beautiful. I remember one day there was this lady that walked in and as soon as we handed her the tortilla, she just stared at it for several minutes and as soon as she took a bite she just started crying. Said that it reminded her of home, when she grew up, in the kitchen with her mom when they were making tortillas.”

Maiz makes its own tortillas, gorditas, tamale dough, and other masa based dishes using some of the 60 varieties of heirloom corn that's been grown in Mexico for generations. The colorful kernels on display at the restaurants illustrate the sheer variety. “They range the spectrum from white, yellow, pinks, reds, all the way down to deep purple and black,” said Mac Cahill, Maiz’s general manager. By using this corn, Maiz is helping keep small Mexican family farms in business. They're also sharing an important part of Mexico's culinary culture. Owners Aldo Góngora and Angelica Martin came from Northern Mexico,

“We enjoy serving people, showing our roots and traditions, our food," Góngora said. "It's very important to us that people get to know where we're from, the type of Mexican food that we serve.”



The corn is soaked and cooked in water treated with lime, a process called nixtamalization. Then it's ground on a machine called a molino. The process was once done by hand. The ground corn — masa — becomes a delicious base for everything on Maiz's menu. You get to choose your protein, which varies from chicken tinga to pork carnitas to beef adobado (there are different variations on these three meats every day, as well as vegetarian selections.) Then you choose your vessel made from fresh ground masa. Tortillas, gorditas, thick rimmed sopes, tamales, and huaraches (a thick oblong masa base shaped like yes, a sandal) are just a few of the options.



A sign on the wall of Maiz's South Lake Union restaurant, Maiz Molino, translates into "Without corn, there is no country.”



"We really want people to know where the corn came from and honor that tradition and that legacy,” Cahill said.



No matter which location you visit, Maiz will give you a fresh appreciation of Mexico's staple grain — whether you settle in for a full meal, or simply sample the freshest corn tortilla you've ever tried.



“Just come in and try us, you'll see the difference," Góngora said. "You'll taste the difference."