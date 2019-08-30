SEATTLE — What's more refreshing than a light beer on a hot summer day? Nothing, if you ask the guys behind Seattle-Lite Brewing Company.

Owners and childhood friends Seiky Huerta and Dan Martinez started the company in 2018. Both are professed lovers of light beer but were tired of the mass-produced and tasteless options out there. So they decided to brew their own with the help of Lowercase Brewing.

Childhood friends Dan Martinez and Seiky Huerta founded Seattle-Lite Brewing Company in 2018.

KING 5

Right now they have three beers: Jewel of the Puget Lager, Seattle-Lite IPA and Cloverdale Pale Ale. All of them have 5% ABV or less. The lager is served in 11-ounce "stubby" bottles. Those familiar with the Seattle beer scene will recognize it as a nod to Rainier Beer. Under each cap is the name of a Seattle neighborhood.

The bottle cap of the Seattle-Lite lager features a different Seattle neighborhood.

KING 5

Huerta and Martinez say their low-alcohol beers allow you to drink more and hang out longer – something they invite you to do at their South Park taproom. It opened earlier this year and is both is kid and dog-friendly. Aside from beer, they also serve ciders, wine, and snacks. The taproom also has outdoor seating, a giant Connect Four game, and cornhole.

The Seattle-Lite Brewing Company opened a taproom this year in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

KING 5

Seattle-Lite Brewing Company | 8520 14th Ave S, Seattle

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.