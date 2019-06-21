Chelsea Handler - Moore Theatre - June 21

She's a host, best-selling author and pretty darn funny to boot. Chelsea Handler brings her Sit Down Comedy Tour to the Moore Theatre on Friday night.



Defeat Multiple Myeloma 5K - Magnuson Park - June 23

It's a 5K for a great cause. The 8th annual Defeat Multiple Myeloma 5K has raised over half a million dollars for the fight of a cure. All the money raised from registration and donations goes directly to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. There's still time to register for this fun event that happens this Sunday morning in Magnuson Park.



Lucinda Williams - Woodland Park Zoo - June 23

To many, she's a musical icon. Alt-country vet Lucinda Williams is celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of her most classic albums, 1998's Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, with a tour that makes a stop at Woodland Park Zoo on Sunday night.



Fremont Solstice Parade - Fremont - June 22

It's Seattle’s unofficial kickoff to summer. The 2019 Fremont Solstice Parade celebrates the longest day of the year. This year the nude cyclists bring up than end of the parade. But haven't they always? The festivities happen this Saturday afternoon in Fremont.