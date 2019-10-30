SEATTLE — Our Halloween week of music kicks off tomorrow at noon with Frankie Cosmos live on KEXP.

Fri 11/1 at 8:00 PM, Frankie Cosmos at Alma Mater

Frankie Cosmos released their album Close It Quietly on Sub Pop last month. They play Friday at Alma Mater in Tacoma, and at Seattle's Pacific Science Center Laser Dome on Sunday.

Wed 10/30 at 7:00 PM, Penelope Isles at The Crocodile

Stick around the station if you can, because the UK band Penelope Isles are stopping by KEXP for an in-studio tomorrow at 3. This Brighton 4-piece released their debut Until the Tide Creeps In earlier this year. They play tomorrow night at The Crocodile

Sat 11/2 at 7:30 PM, San Fermin at Neumos

Oh, you wanted another reason to come hang out at KEXP? Well, come to the live room on Thursday at 1 for an in-studio from San Fermin. This Brooklyn indie rock collective also plays Saturday at Neumos. San Fermin released their fourth album The Cormorant 1 earlier this month.

Thurs 10/31 at 7:30 PM, Perry Porter at The Vera Project

Another pick for Halloween show on Thursday, come to the all-ages Hellaween at our neighbor The Vera Project, featuring Perry Porter. This Hallaween show at Vera also features Cosmos, Talaya, and a DJ set from Stas Thee Boss. Get dressed up and check it out!

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

