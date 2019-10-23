SEATTLE — There are also great shows and music events happening in Seattle the week before Halloween, including a kids costume dance party!

Wed, 10/23 at 8:30 PM, Dinosaur Jr. at The Showbox

Dinosaur Jr. formed back in 1984 and was hugely influential to grunge and alternative rock. Four of their classic albums from the '90s were remastered and reissued last month. They will be playing tomorrow at The Showbox.

Thurs, 10/24 at 8:00 PM, Black Belt Eagle Scout at The Tractor

One of the Northwest's best up and coming acts, Black Belt Eagle Scout, is back with her sophomore album At The Party With My Brown Friends, out now on Saddle Creek records. You have a chance to see them on Thursday at The Tractor.

Sat, 10/26 at 8:00 PM, Shovels & Rope at The Neptune

This South Carolina duo released their seventh studio album By Blood this spring. They play on Saturday at The Neptune. You can also come down to KEXP Thursday morning at 9 to see Shovels & Rope perform live on The Morning Show.

Fri, 10/25 at 9:00 PM, Whitney at The Neptune

Whitney plays Friday night at The Neptune. They released their second album Forever Turned Around in August. You can also come to KEXP on Friday at 1 pm for a free in-studio with the Chicago band.

KEXP's Halloween kids dance party is this Saturday from 10-2. Get the whole family dressed up in costume and come dance in the gathering space.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.