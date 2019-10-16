SEATTLE — Come see New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding tomorrow at 1pm in the KEXP gathering space.

Tues, 10/15 & Wed, 10/16 at 8:00 PM, Aldous Harding at The Tractor

Harding's third album Designer came out this spring on 4AD records. She also plays tonight and tomorrow night at The Tractor.

Fri, 10/18 at 7:00 PM, Black Pumas at Neumos

Black Pumas released their self-titled debut earlier this year. You can also catch them Friday night at Neumos. The Austin duo will also be doing a free in-studio session at KEXP on Friday at noon.

Sat, 10/19 at 8:00 PM, Reykjavik Calling at KEXP

Reykjavik Calling is bringing awesome Icelandic bands on Saturday at the Gathering Space, including Kælan Mikla. Reykjavik Calling also features Sólstafir, and you can RSVP for this free show at KEXP.org. There are related Icelandic events going on all over the city this week, don't miss out!

Sat, 10/19 at 8:00 PM, Andrew Bird at The Paramount

Catch whistling multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird at The Paramount on Saturday. Bird released his 12th studio album this spring, called My Finest Work Yet. The album finds him exploring his first overtly political songs and themes.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

