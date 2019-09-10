KEXP hosts hundreds of free in-studio sessions each year. Let's check out a few who will be on The Morning Show this week.

Thurs, 10/10 at 7:30 PM, Joseph Arthur at The Triple Door

Joseph Arthur returns to KEXP to play The Morning Show Thursday at 9:30. The last time Joseph Arthur stopped by KEXP it was for his collaboration with Peter Buck. He has since released a new studio album called Come Back World, and he plays Thursday night at The Triple Door.

Thurs, 10/10 & Fri, 10/11 at 8:00 PM, Hiss Golden Messenger at The Tractor

You have three chances to see folk rockers Hiss Golden Messenger this week, who play Thursday AND Friday at The Tractor. Here's a new track off their album Terms of Surrender. You can also catch Hiss Golden Messenger Friday on The Morning Show at 9:30.

Fri, 10/11 at 8:00 PM, Parisalexa & others at the KEXP Live Room

This Friday night join KEXP for the first Street Sounds Live event, with great hip hop and R&B from Parisalexa and others. Street Sounds Live also features J'Von, Sountanz, and is hosted by DJS Stas thee Boss and Mike Ramos.

Fri, 10/11 at 8:00 PM, Nick Cave at The Moore

Head to The Moore on Friday for conversations and music with Nick Cave. The Conversations tour includes audience Q&A and Nick Cave at the piano. The singer calls it "an exercise in connectivity". Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their 17th album Ghosteen last week.

I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

