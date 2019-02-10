SEATTLE — This week in live music kicks off with a homecoming show of sorts.

Thurs, 10/3 & Fri, 10/4 at 8:00 PM, Damien Jurado at The Tractor

Jurado is touring in support of his new full length In The Shape Of A Storm, his 14th studio album. He recently left Seattle for LA, but he returns to play The Tractor on Thursday AND Friday.

Fri, 10/4 & Sat, 10/5 at 8:00 PM, Perfume Genius at The Moore

You have two chances to see another great Seattle act this week, with Perfume Genius playing The Moore on Friday AND Saturday. These shows at The Moore are the world premiere of The Sun Still Burns Here, a dance and music collaboration between Perfume Genius and choreographer Kate Wallich.

Fri, 10/4 at 8:00 PM, Jonathan Wilson at the Fremont Abbey

California singer-songwriter Jonathan Wilson comes to Seattle on Friday to play the Fremont Abbey. Wilson is also a prolific music producer for Father John Misty, Conor Oberst, and many others. His latest solo album is called Rare Birds.

Sat, 10/5 & Sun, 10/6 at 8:00 PM, Oh Sees at Neumos

If you are looking to rock out this week, you have two chances to see the electrifying Oh Sees live at Neumos on Saturday AND Sunday. This year's Face Stabber is the 22nd studio album from this prolific garage rock band.

Sat, 10/5 & Sun, 10/6 at 8:00 PM, The Growlers at The Showbox

You've also got two chances to see California psych rockers The Growlers on Saturday AND Sunday at The Showbox. The Growlers are touring in support of their upcoming sixth album Natural Affair.

With so many chances to catch awesome live shows this week, get out there and see as many shows as you can!

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

