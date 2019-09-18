SEATTLE — In addition to great local bands, fate has brought Earth, Wind, & Fire to Seattle on the 21st night of September.

Wed, 9/18 at 9:30 AM, Lemolo at KEXP

Seattle dream pop band Lemolo will be playing an album release show at St. Marks Cathedral on October 12th. If you want to catch them before then, watch them live in-studio at KEXP on Wednesday, September 18th at 9:30 AM. Their new full length album is called Swansea.

Wed, 9/18 at 1:00 PM, Jay Som at KEXP

Another free in-studio sessions tomorrow with Jay Som at 1:00 PM. Jay Som is an LA singer-songwriter, touring her new album Anak Ko. She also plays tomorrow night at Neumos.

Wed-Thurs, 9/18-9/19, Hot Chip at The Showbox

English synth pop band Hot Chip play Wednesday and Thursday at The Showbox. Their newest album is called A Bath Full of Ecstasy. The Showbox shows could be hard to get in to, but Hot Chip plays in studio at KEXP Thursday at 12:00 PM.

Fri, 9/20 at 8:00 PM, Alice in Chains at WaMu Theater

Seattle grunge gods Alice In Chains will be playing a hometown show on Friday at WaMu Theater. Singer Layne Staley passed away in 2002, and has been replaced by William DuVall. Alice in Chains released their sixth album Rainier Fog last year.

Fri-Sat, 9/20-9/21 at 7:00 PM, Earth, Wind, & Fire at Chateau Ste Michelle

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Earth, Wind, & Fire are playing Chateau Ste Michelle Winery this Friday and Saturday, and Saturday's date is September 21st! It's fate!

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.