SEATTLE — Big concerts are happening this week from acts that KEXP helped discover.

Thurs, 9/26 at 8:00 PM, Of Monsters and Men at WaMu Theater

KEXP has discovered a lot of amazing bands at Iceland Airwaves festival, but this video with Of Monsters and Men in their living room in 2010 helped launch a major career for them. Their third album Fever Dream came out this summer. They'll be at WaMu on Thursday night.

Thurs, 9/26 at 8:00 PM, Cataldo at The Crocodile

Cataldo are celebrating the release of their brand new sixth album, Literally Main Street and they'll be performing at The Crocodile at 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 26th.

Fri, 9/27 at 9:00 PM, Tres Leches at The Clock-Out Lounge

Fun fact: when she's not rocking out in Tres Leches, singer and guitar player Alaia D'Alessandro is one of the talented people behind the camera for our KEXP live-in-studio sessions. Tres Leches will be at The Clock-Out Lounge with Dark Smith, Specswizard, and Black Ends.

Sat, 9/28 at 8:00 PM, Macklemore at The Paramount

Speaking of musical acts that played KEXP sessions before they got huge, hometown hero Macklemore plays The Paramont on Saturday. This was an exciting session because Macklemore and his crew came to KEXP right after they finished recording what would become their massively successful 2012 album The Heist.

It's always cool to see how far these local acts can go in the world, and to see the role KEXP can play in helping them along.

