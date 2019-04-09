SEATTLE — Great shows are in store for you this week as local bands and longtime favorites come to Seattle and The Gorge.

Wed-Thurs, 9/4-9/5 at 9:00 PM, The Mountain Goats at The Showbox

You have two chances to check out The Mountain Goats at The Showbox: Wednesday and Thursday. Their song, This Year is one of my most requested songs, and is an anthem about getting through tough times. Their 17th album, In League With Dragons is a "Dungeons & Dragons" inspired rock opera that came out earlier this year.

Fri, 9/6 at 7:00 PM, Bon Iver at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Bon Iver is coming back to the stunning backdrop of The Gorge this weekend. Justin Vernon, a.k.a. Bon Iver is touring in support of his newly released fourth album I,I (pronounced, "I, comma I"), which came out last month.

Fri, 9/6 at 9:00 PM, Jenn Champion at The Tractor Tavern

Jenn Champion is a former member of Carissa's Wierd, and has released five solo album. Her album last year was called A Single Rider. She's a great local artist who will be playing with Falon Sierra at The Tractor.

Sat-Sun, 9/7-9/8 at 6:30 PM, Death Cab for Cutie at Marymoor Park

Hometown heros Death Cab for Cutie play Marymoor Park with Car Seat Headrest two nights this weekend. Death Cab for Cutie formed in Bellingham back in 1997, and released their ninth album Thank You For Today last year. If you haven't seen their opener Car Seat Headrest live, they are a Seattle band that is not to be missed. They recently released a live album called Commit Yourself Completely, and I highly recommend it.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

