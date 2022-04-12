48th Seattle International Film Festival returns with in-person and online viewing

280 films from 80 countries will be shown. #k5evening

SEATTLE — After going 100% virtual last year, the 48th annual Seattle International Film Festival is back with a shorter, but strong lineup of films.

"This year we're a true hybrid festival so of the 150 feature films, 95 of them will be available on the SIFF channel. All 13 short packages will be available on the SIFF channel and that will be on-demand from April 14 to the 24," said Beth Barrett, Artistic Director for SIFF.



"We are opening the festival on April 14 with a film named 'Navalny,'" said Barrett. "Alexi Navalny was an opposition leader, still is an opposition leader in Russia, who was poised by Putin and survived. It still plays like a thriller. You're like, 'what's going to happen next?' And it's just heart-pounding and it's also incredibly hopeful."



"We also have the world premiere of 'Kaepernick & America.' This is a really terrific insight into him both as an athlete and a social justice activist," Barrett said. "And then we also have Cooper Raiff's Sundance award-winning 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' which he stars in along with Dakota Johnson."



Besides the grownups, there are films at the festival for younger viewers too.



"We're doing the world premiere of a Dutch Ghostbusterly kind of film called 'The Ghastly Brothers.' We also have a great film from Vietnam called 'Maika' which is a little 'ET' a little 'Goonies' a little 'Home Away.' We also have a kick-ass documentary about women skateboarders called 'Skate Dreams.' The people who do Skate Like a Girl in Seattle play a big part in the film."



The curtain falls on the festival with a look at America before Roe v. Wade.



"We're closing the festival with Phyllis Nagy's 'Call Jane' which stars Elizabeth Banks as a 1960's housewife who is pregnant and develops a heart complication," Barrett said. "So she goes looking for a safe abortion and ends up joining the Jane Collective. They're called Jane's in the film. It's a reference to the 1960s abortion providers the Jane Collective before it was legal across the United States. Elizabeth Banks is spectacular. Also, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Christopher Messina. Some terrific, terrific acting."



So whether you see them online, or in person, SIFF has a screen waiting just for you.



"We're really excited to share these filmmakers' works and these filmmakers' stories with everyone."