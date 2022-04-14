Get your film fix with the Seattle International Film Festival - What's Up This Week

After being 100% virtual in 2021, you can catch some movies in person with this year's hybrid method. #k5evening

Seattle International Film Festival / through April 24 / Various locations & online

A Seattle staple is back. The 48th annual Seattle International Film Festival has 280 movies and shorts to watch either in-person or online. The festival runs until April 24.

Brad Williams / April 15 - 16 / Tacoma Comedy Club

He's one of the most popular comics working today. Brad Williams is bringing his hilarious stand-up routine to the Tacoma Comedy Club for shows this Friday and Saturday night.

Pacific Northwest Ballet / Swan Lake / April 15 - 24 / McCaw Hall

It's considered by many to be the greatest classical ballet of all time. The Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of "Swan Lake" marks the first time the show has returned to the stage in Seattle in nearly four years. You can catch the iconic show April 15 - 24 at McCaw Hall.

Spring Fair / April 15 - 27 / Puyallup Fair Grounds