Get your film fix with the Seattle International Film Festival - What's Up This Week

Seattle International Film Festival / through April 24 / Various locations & online
A Seattle staple is back. The 48th annual Seattle International Film Festival has 280 movies and shorts to watch either in-person or online. The festival runs until April 24.
Brad Williams / April 15 - 16 / Tacoma Comedy Club
He's one of the most popular comics working today. Brad Williams is bringing his hilarious stand-up routine to the Tacoma Comedy Club for shows this Friday and Saturday night.
Pacific Northwest Ballet / Swan Lake / April 15 - 24 / McCaw Hall
It's considered by many to be the greatest classical ballet of all time. The Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of "Swan Lake" marks the first time the show has returned to the stage in Seattle in nearly four years. You can catch the iconic show April 15 - 24 at McCaw Hall.
Spring Fair / April 15 - 27 / Puyallup Fair Grounds
How about a day at the fair? The Spring Fair returns to Puyallup with all the food and fun you can handle. The Spring Fair runs this weekend and next at the Puyallup Fair Grounds.
